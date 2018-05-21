Apollo IE vs. Zenvo TSR-S Track Battle Lights Up $50M Dutch Hypercar Meet

autoevolution
 

The Netherlands is a wonderful place, but let's be honest here: this isn't the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of the world's greatest hypercars and supercars. Well, you should know that the Dutch have a nice little event called Supercar Sunday, which sees some of the world's fiercest contraptions going at it on the track.
And the most recent edition of the event, which took place over the weekend, included the kind of hypercar one can only dream of.

To be more precise, over 70 machines took over the TT Circuit Assen, which is the usual location of the velocity gathering. Of course, this means the mechanical monsters get to stretch their legs on the track.

Sure, the even was packed with beasts ranging from the analog Porsche 959 to the electron juice sipper that is the Rimac Concept One. Of course, velocity tools that can be considered in-between points were also present (forgive us for labeling the LaFerrari in this fashion).

Nevertheless, we have to admit that there was a pair of toys that drew our attention in particular. We're talking about the Zenvo TSR-S and the Apollo IE.

These are the kind of contraptions that can give one supreme pleasure during a track day and, surprisingly, they do come with number plates.

In fact, if you'd like to know more about them, we've got just the thing for you, since we recently brought you a review of the Zenvo TSR-S.

As for the Apollo IE, the creature, which comes with a V12 heart, can easily generate chaos, as it recently happened during a trip to Monaco.

Returning to the piece of footage that brought us here, Koenigsegg and Porsche fans, as well as those who love other bands of the sort, will also be able to get their kicks.

