Limited-Edition Bugatti Model Unveiled at Closed-Door Event

Following the Chiron, the Chiron Sport took things up a notch from the point of view of customers who put the driving experience above anything else. But Bugatti won’t be stopping here, as YouTube user Whitesse JR explains in his latest video.
Whitesse JR was invited to a mansion in Beverly Hills to witness the presentation of a new model, a limited edition based that’s kept under wraps from the general public by a non-disclosure agreement. All the attendees had to sign the document, which means that it will be some time until the French company will spill the beans.
What the YouTuber does mention, however, is that “it is going to be a very controversial car.” What that means is, the Super Sport isn’t it. An electrified drivetrain also seems unlikely considering that Bugatti will tread down this path with the successor of the Chiron. The 16C Galibier fastback sedan unveiled in 2009? That car was already postponed once (back in 2013), so yeah, not plausible.
On enthusiast forums, there’s talk of the Chiron Sport modified to look similar to the Vision Gran Turismo that previewed the regular Chiron. The 2015 concept is no longer in the hands of Bugatti, being bought by a Saudi Prince in 2016. The Vision GT is now located in the U.S., snapped up by a California-based collector.
Designed with over-the-top aerodynamic trickery and a stripped-out interior, the Vision GT is more of a racing car than a road-going hypercar. The question is, could the limited-edition model be a track-only affair for the rich and passionate?
What we do know about Bugatti in the coming years is that the engineers and designers have already started work on several new models. None have been rubber-stamped by the higher-ups, but that’s what these departments do on a daily basis. According to chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann, he “can confirm” the Molsheim-based automaker has “a team working on future projects.” Former head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer, on the other hand, let it slip that “the four-door car is not dead.”
