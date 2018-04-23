Shmee150 Reviews $1.4M Zenvo TSR-S with 1,177 HP Hooning in Monaco

This year's Geneva Motor Show was loaded with go-fast machines and one of the meanest beasts around was the Zenvo TSR-S. And while we enjoyed the carbon fiber and supercharger feast that is this hypercar, the time has come to check out a review of the Danish machine.

The Zenvo TSR-S is the kind of barely-legal street car, with this review coming from Shmee150. The YouTuber kicks off with the usual walkaround, which allows us to notice elements such as the overly active rear wing - this acts and an air brake and even pivots to bring cornering-tailored downforce.



The middle section of the car is occupied by a Zenvo-massaged 5.8-liter twin-supercharged engine, with the V8 delivering 1,177 hp and 1,180 Nm of twist. The unit works with a seven-speed sequential tranny, since this is one of the machines that takes the racecar-for-the-road concept 101 percent seriously.



Once the exterior and the cabin of the velocity beast are presented, the vlogger jumps in the passenger seat, with the founder of the company driving the TSR-S in the hills above



The aficionado switches between the 700 hp street and (nearly) 1,200 hp race modes of the engine, while also demonstrating the ferocity of the straight-cut gears.



As the Shmee admits, this experience only showcases about ten percent of the car's potential. Nevertheless, it's obvious that the Zenvo TSR-S is capable of delivering staggering numbers.



Of course, we'd be curious to see the animal being put through its paces on the track, with the adventure also testing its reliability, but this is another story for another time.



