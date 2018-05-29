Nissan GT-R Blows Gearbox during Launch Control at Supercar Meeting

Remember when the R35 Nissan GT-R swept us all off our feet back in 2007? The Japanese supercar killer came with an unbelievable price and delivered the kind of performance that allowed owners to run with the big boys from Zuffenhausen, Maranello or Sant'Agata Bolognese. Of course, the early Godzillas were not without their issues and the dual-clutch transmission proved to be the weak link of the halo machine's tech chain.

7 photos



However, that's not to say GT-Rs don't blow their transmissions anymore. In fact, we've brought along an example of such an unfortunate moment that recently took place in the UK.



The Nissan we have here was taking part in a supercar meet. According to the description delivered by the YouTuber who caught everything on camera, the car had been parked for a few hours, with the driver simply starting it and attempting a takeoff while the machine was still cold. As for the rest of the cringy experience, you can check it out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



However, before jumping to conclusions, one must keep in mind that the badges on the back of the car indicate this has had its output increase and we're not aware of whether the aftermarket trip also helped the gearbox deal with the extra muscle.



With the R35 generation of the



The MY2008 GT-R came with a starting price of just $69,850, but the base price of the thing used to sit above $100,000 until Nissan made a change for the 2018 model year. Thanks to a new base model that skips goodies like the Bose audio system and wears the GT-R Pure badge, you can now have the 570 hp beast for $99,990.



Then again, those willing to drive the ultimate factory GT-R still have to pay almost double for it, since the Nismo version of the supercar comes with a financial side of $175,000.



Unlike the car it was mostly targeting, namely the Porsche 911 Turbo , the Nissan GT-R couldn't pull plenty of Launch Control stunts in a row, since it risked grenading its transmission. Nissan addressed the technical issue and while GT-Rs still can't deliver tons of LC stunts one after another like the Neunelfer, things became reasonable.However, that's not to say GT-Rs don't blow their transmissions anymore. In fact, we've brought along an example of such an unfortunate moment that recently took place in the UK.The Nissan we have here was taking part in a supercar meet. According to the description delivered by the YouTuber who caught everything on camera, the car had been parked for a few hours, with the driver simply starting it and attempting a takeoff while the machine was still cold. As for the rest of the cringy experience, you can check it out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.However, before jumping to conclusions, one must keep in mind that the badges on the back of the car indicate this has had its output increase and we're not aware of whether the aftermarket trip also helped the gearbox deal with the extra muscle.With the R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R almost ready for its retirement, we'd like to remind you that the pricing of the machine skyrocketed over the years.The MY2008 GT-R came with a starting price of just $69,850, but the base price of the thing used to sit above $100,000 until Nissan made a change for the 2018 model year. Thanks to a new base model that skips goodies like the Bose audio system and wears the GT-R Pure badge, you can now have the 570 hp beast for $99,990.Then again, those willing to drive the ultimate factory GT-R still have to pay almost double for it, since the Nismo version of the supercar comes with a financial side of $175,000.