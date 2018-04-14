Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details

It is likely in the not-so-distant future the world’s roads would be heavily populated by autonomous cars, or AVs. According to a study conducted by KPMG, about 95% of car accidents are caused by human error, generating over a million deaths worldwide per year, so such a change might be welcome.

There are a great deal of money and resources being poured into making cars capable of predicting various scenarios. But what if those prediction were based on something eerily similar to mind-reading?



Back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, Nissan presented the



But that’s not really what caught our eye.



Nissan says the tech is the result of research into using brain decoding technology to predict a driver’s actions and detect discomfort. The system can be used to enhance driver performance and provide real-time personalization of autonomous drive mode and other functions.FUNCTIONS

There are two main functions currently being studied by Nissan engineers: prediction and detection. The former kicks into action when the car is in manual driving mode, while the latter comes in handy in autonomous driving mode.







Nissan hopes that B2V would allow the average Joe to become better at driving, while at the same time allowing highly skilled drivers to outperform themselves.



The detection function is meant to sense when the driver is feeling uneasy while the car is in autonomous mode. Depending on what it picks up, the car will be able to change its driving configuration to better suite the rider’s needs. That includes, for instance, picking the fast lanes on highways. HOW FAR ARE WE FROM IT

For now, the implementation of this technology is far from becoming reality, especially because of the way in which brain data-collecting is being done. For current tests, Nissan uses a sensor helmet, fitted onto the drivers’ heads.



Nissan says it is currently building special measuring devices and creating specific algorithms to understand the signals recorded via the head-mounted sensors.



Data being recorded includes activity in advance of intentional movement, known in the scientific world as movement-related cortical potential (MRCP) and activity that reveals the variance between what the driver expects and what they are experiencing, known as error-related potentials (ErrP).



Initial data collected by the Japanese automaker already enabled it to perform some tests. According to Nissan, by anticipating intended movement the system can influence how the car behaves and its actions are 0.2 to 0.5 seconds faster than the average human response time.



Additional technologies would not only allow the car to read the driver’s mind, but would also empower humans to effect control over some car systems without using touch or voice.



A future evolution of the technology would allow drivers to configure the instrument panel, for instance, by using eye movements.



