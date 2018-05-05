autoevolution
 

Nissan GT-R Profile Evolution Detailed in New Graphic

5 May 2018, 10:36 UTC
by
Spork Marketing, the guys that since the beginning of the year have enlightened us with good-to-know info such as how many easter eggs fit in a truck, are at it again, this time in a more serious note.

Commissioned by an OEM Nissan parts online store, Spork has created a graphic showing how the GT-R model evolved over the years since its introduction to the market in 1969.

The Nissan GT-R was introduced at the Tokyo Auto Show featuring a 2.0-liter six cylinder engine that pumped out 160 horsepower. Four years later, a very short lived second generation hit the market, but the model got discontinued the same year it was launched due to the oil crisis of the period.

It was only in 1989 that the model made a comeback, powered by a 2.6-liter turbocharged much more powerful than the original car: 280 horsepower. It formed the basis for the NISMO GT-R models that won Group A Championships and the Bathurst 1000 in the following years.

Three more generation followed, in 1995, 1999 and 2007. Each brought with it modifications to match the technology of the time, like the addition of an active limited slip differential or a digital read of the car’s performances.

The graphic shown here does not detail any of these technical aspects. It only shows how the model evolved visually since its introduction.
“We’re celebrating 10 years of the North American GT-R, but this artwork pays homage to Nissan’s original Skyline GT-Rs ,” says Steve Ferreira, director at NissanPartsPlus.com.

“Those race-winning Japanese models are the performance cars we all covet.”

Separately, Sprok marketing presented at the beginning of the year a short guide on how to tell apart the different versions of the Jeep Wrangler. Just like that chart, this too was created for “entertainment purposes only,” so see it purely as that and nothing more.
