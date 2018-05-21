autoevolution
 

Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Crashes Again, There Could Be Hidden Damage

21 May 2018, 15:27 UTC ·
by
Sometimes, lightning does strike twice and in the case of the Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon this means the hypercar has once again been involved in a crash. The tale of the ill-fated Gryphon kicked off on May 11, 2017, when the beast was involved in an accident while being tested on the Swedish automaker's Trollhättan track, as part of the standard pre-delivery procedure.
Well, a year later, almost to the day, the Agera RS once again crashed, with the new accident taking place pretty close to the place where the original one happened.

According to Swedish publication Teknikens Värld, the Agera RS Gryphon was involved in an accident on May 17, 2018. It appears this was the vehicle's first drive after a complex rebuild process that followed the initial accident.

Judging by what we can see in the image above, there are serious chances of yet another rebuild, as it doesn't seem that the machine has suffered terminal damage. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

Keep in mind that, following last year's unfortunate event, the Angelholm automotive producer decided to keep the car as a demo vehicle, while coming up with another example of the beast, so its owner could enjoy a fresh start. Speaking of which, the Agera RS Gryphon was built for supercar collector Manny Khoshbin, an American aficionado whose rides we've discussed on multiple occasions.

The Gryphon can be set apart from other Agera RS models thanks to the fact that it features a bare carbon exterior with golf accents.

While we're talking Koenigsegg crashes, it's worth noting that the carmaker never returned to the Nurburgring to claim a new record after the accident that took place during the 2016 attempt of the One:1.

Then again, with the Swedes currently working on a successor for the 1,360 hp Agera RS (this is set to bow next March, at the Geneva Motor Show), perhaps the newcomer will serve such a purpose.
Koenigsegg Agera RS Koenigsegg hypercar crash accident
