Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Crashes Again, There Could Be Hidden Damage

Sometimes, lightning does strike twice and in the case of the Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon this means the hypercar has once again been involved in a crash. The tale of the ill-fated Gryphon kicked off on May 11, 2017, when the beast was involved in an accident while being tested on the Swedish automaker's Trollhättan track, as part of the standard pre-delivery procedure.

According to Swedish publication



Judging by what we can see in the image above, there are serious chances of yet another rebuild, as it doesn't seem that the machine has suffered terminal damage. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.



Keep in mind that, following last year's unfortunate event, the Angelholm automotive producer decided to keep the car as a demo vehicle, while coming up with another example of the beast, so its owner could enjoy a fresh start. Speaking of which, the Agera RS Gryphon was built for supercar collector Manny Khoshbin, an American aficionado whose rides we've



The Gryphon can be set apart from other Agera RS models thanks to the fact that it features a bare carbon exterior with golf accents.



While we're talking Koenigsegg crashes, it's worth noting that the carmaker never returned to the Nurburgring to claim a new record after the



