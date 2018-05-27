autoevolution
 

Yellow McLaren Senna Looks Like a Wasp in Belgium

The Senna has to be the most polarising road car the company has delivered to date, with the aero-dictated styling of the hypercar splitting opinions like few others.
And the most recent spotting of the Senna, which took place in Belgium, serves as the perfect example of how striking the machine is - lens tip to Autogespot for the pics of the car.

Dressed in Yellow, the Woking animal was spotted while parked next to a coffee place in Sint-Truiden.

Now, you might wonder how the British automotive producer sees the styling of the Senna. Well, here's how McLaren describes the beast: "The McLaren Senna introduces a new generation of ground-breaking front and rear active aerodynamics, raising downforce and aero control to an unprecedented level to ensure the performance potential can be fully exploited. There is also an opportunity for added visual drama, with the front aero blades available finished in one of five 'By McLaren' theme specifications that include Azura Blue and McLaren Orange,"

The dry weight of the Senna sits at a sweet 2,641 lbs and if we factor in the hefty output of twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, we end up with a recipe for extreme thrills. According to the official figures, the motor delivers 800 hp and 590 lb-ft of twist.

However, we're expecting the real-world figures of the mill to sit even higher, with these expectations having been built on what the McLaren 720S has to offer. To be more precise, while the official output of the latter sits at 720 horses, dyno tests have shown that the motor actually delivers north of 750 ponies at the crank.

Then there's the track performance. McLaren hasn't offered a Nurburgring number yet, but we should see the Senna grabbing the production car lap record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS - the German track tool needed 6:47 to complete the task.

After all, the McLaren P1 LM, the more or less official ultimate incarnation of the gas-electric hypercar, managed to blitz the infamous German track in 6:43.2. And we're expecting the Senna to be even quicker...
