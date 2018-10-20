2019 Jaguar I-Pace Rated 234 Miles Of Driving Range

autoevolution

Manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the Jaguar I-Pace is more than meets the eye. Over in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency has rated the electric crossover at 234 miles of range on a full charge of the 90-kWh battery, translating to 76 miles per gallon equivalent on the combined driving cycle.
99 photos
Considering that pricing starts at $69,500 excluding the $995 destination charge, the I-Pace is an interesting alternative to the Audi e-tron quattro, Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic, and Tesla Model X 75D. The closest of these three competitors in terms of pricing is the Audi, which retails at $74,800 in the United States.

Described as the ultimate all-electric performance SUV,the Jaguar is available in two trim levels. The First Edition, offered for the 2019 model year to celebrate the arrival of the I-Pace, comes with all the bells and whistles that one could desire for the princely sum of $85,900.

But even from the get-go, the I-Pace that costs $69,500 features LED taillights, panoramic roof, heated door mirrors, 18-inch wheels, soft-grain leather and Luxtec upholstery, two-zone climate control, 60:40 folding rear seats, Active Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Braking, Touch Pro Duo infotainment with Navigation Pro, Emergency Autonomous Braking, and keyless entry. As for the get-up-and-go, two electric motors and almost 400 horsepower are more than enough for a vehicle of this size and weight.

Further into the configurator, Jaguar wants you to choose between three specification packages: S, SE, and HSE. The SE levels up the I-Pace with a powered tailgate, premium LED headlights, and the Drive Pack while the HSE adds the Driver Assist Pack, Meridian Surround Sound System, Windsor leather seats, and a powered gesture tailgate.

Last, but certainly not least, the color palette includes 11 options, starting with the no-cost Fuji White and Narvik Black. The most expensive colors are Farallon Pearl Black and Silicon Silver, with both premium metallic paints options coming in at $1,175. As for the interior, the Mars Red Windsor leather-wrapped Performance Seats with Ebony interior detailing adds $2,400 to the price.
