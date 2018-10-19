Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Drag Races Dodge Viper, The Gap Is Massive

And this kind of fight recently took place over in Canada, being held at the Mission Raceway Park, so we're glad that the drivers skipped the street racing and decided to keep things safe, while benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.The machines in question are a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack and a Dodge Viper belonging to the fourth generation. So no, the race is not balanced (more on how an improvised solution was found below).You see, the muscle car's naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 delivers 485 horsepower and a peak torque of 475 lb-ft of torque. As for the supercar, it's atmospheric 8.4-liter V10 packs 600 ponies and 560 lb-ft of twist. Then there's the weight difference between the two, with the snake being over 850 lbs lighter than its opponent.In fact, the only asset of the Challenger seems to come from the transmission department - it seems that the R/T Scat Pack we have here comes with an automatic, while the driver of the Viper has to work the clutch for the takeoff phase and row through the gears as the car rushes down the strip.Note that the race has two sides. The first is the one that truly matters, with the winner being dictated by the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers showcased at the end of the run.As for the second, it involves relying on your eye, and this is where things get interesting - the driver of the Challenger jumped the start, getting a red line, but we won't complain, and that's because this only made the battle more interesting to watch.When it comes to the decibel side of the battle, we're asking you to be the judge of this one.