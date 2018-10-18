Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meets Huracan Performante in The Ultimate Supercar Drag Race

Few other shenanigans bring greater joy to an aficionado than a supercar drag race. And an adventure of the kind recently took place in the UK, where a YouTuber brought together no less than six machines that are worthy of the said label.

The beast got together on an airfield, with the list of velocity tools including a pair of Porsche 911s (991.1 GT3 RS and 991.2 GT2 RS), a pair of Huracan Performantes (Coupe and Spider), as well as the Ferrari 488 GTB and the McLaren 675 Longtail Spider.Sure, there are machines here that have received even quicker versions and we're referring to the 488 Pista and the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS. Then again, this doesn't take away the giggles delivered by the go-fast encounter.Note that the supercars raced in pairs, while both standing and rolling starts were used. And if you happen to be looking for a multi-machine battle, you might want to check out the World's Greatest Drag Race 8 And the organizers of the race dropped a few details on the matter, just to make things clear."The Porsche 911 GT2 RS used launch control on the first race. The Lamborghini didn't as there was a technical issue with the car. All the cars are stock and none have been modified. However, we never measured the tire tread on each car so this could affect their performance. Of course, it comes down to the driver and the one quickest off the line," we are being told in the description of the video.Then there's the aural side of each race, but this is where we're asking you to turn up the volume and take the role of the judge.P.S.: In case the co-presenter seems familiar, it's probably because you've seen Nicki Shields on C5, CNN and ITV, since the Brit describes herself as a motorsport, science and automotive presenter.