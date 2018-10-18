autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meets Huracan Performante in The Ultimate Supercar Drag Race

18 Oct 2018, 10:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Few other shenanigans bring greater joy to an aficionado than a supercar drag race. And an adventure of the kind recently took place in the UK, where a YouTuber brought together no less than six machines that are worthy of the said label.
4 photos
The Ultimate Supercar Drag Race 3The Ultimate Supercar Drag Race 3The Ultimate Supercar Drag Race 3
The beast got together on an airfield, with the list of velocity tools including a pair of Porsche 911s (991.1 GT3 RS and 991.2 GT2 RS), a pair of Huracan Performantes (Coupe and Spider), as well as the Ferrari 488 GTB and the McLaren 675 Longtail Spider.

Sure, there are machines here that have received even quicker versions and we're referring to the 488 Pista and the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS. Then again, this doesn't take away the giggles delivered by the go-fast encounter.

Note that the supercars raced in pairs, while both standing and rolling starts were used. And if you happen to be looking for a multi-machine battle, you might want to check out the World's Greatest Drag Race 8.

And the organizers of the race dropped a few details on the matter, just to make things clear.

"The Porsche 911 GT2 RS used launch control on the first race. The Lamborghini didn't as there was a technical issue with the car. All the cars are stock and none have been modified. However, we never measured the tire tread on each car so this could affect their performance. Of course, it comes down to the driver and the one quickest off the line," we are being told in the description of the video.

Then there's the aural side of each race, but this is where we're asking you to turn up the volume and take the role of the judge.

P.S.: In case the co-presenter seems familiar, it's probably because you've seen Nicki Shields on C5, CNN and ITV, since the Brit describes herself as a motorsport, science and automotive presenter.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS lamborghini huracan performance drag racing supercar
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 