Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador, Crushing Is Hard

Throw the Porsche 911 Turbo S at the Lamborghini and you'll get a multitude of splendid results. Sure, such a confrontation makes for an overly spectacular supercar duel, but, for instance, it also allows one to notice two very different faces of the Volkswagen Group.

While the Porscha is a member of the 991.1 generation, the Raging Bull is the standard (if we may call it so) LP700-4 model.



The two recently got together during a drag racing event in Germany, where they engaged in a half-mile battle. As such, you shouldn't trust your eyes when deciding the winner, since the trap speed values delivered at the end of the run are the ones that matter.



Fortunately, the piece of footage showcasing the battle also involves the said numbers, so you'll be able to get a clear view of the race.



While the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 of the



And with both velocity tools packing all-paw hardware, the Raging Bull and the Neunelfer have equal chances during the initial phase of the race.



However, we can't say the same when it comes to the aural side of the battle, since the atmospheric scream of the Lambo easily fills us the airstrip that hosts the battle, putting the TT unit of the Porsche in its place.



P.S.: The racing action awaits you at the 2:58 point of the video below. And you should know that the clip also involves other supercars, such as a RWD incarnation of the Huracan and a 9ff-massaged 911.



