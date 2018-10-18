autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador, Crushing Is Hard

18 Oct 2018, 10:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Throw the Porsche 911 Turbo S at the Lamborghini and you'll get a multitude of splendid results. Sure, such a confrontation makes for an overly spectacular supercar duel, but, for instance, it also allows one to notice two very different faces of the Volkswagen Group.
5 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini AventadorPorsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini AventadorPorsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini AventadorPorsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador
We're not just discussing this in theory, since we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing a drag race between a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Lamborghini Aventador.

While the Porscha is a member of the 991.1 generation, the Raging Bull is the standard (if we may call it so) LP700-4 model.

The two recently got together during a drag racing event in Germany, where they engaged in a half-mile battle. As such, you shouldn't trust your eyes when deciding the winner, since the trap speed values delivered at the end of the run are the ones that matter.

Fortunately, the piece of footage showcasing the battle also involves the said numbers, so you'll be able to get a clear view of the race.

While the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 of the Lamborghini Aventador delivers 700 ponies, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the Zuffenhausen toy packs 560 ponies. Then again, the German toy packs a serious scale footprint advantage, being around 130 kg (make that 285 lbs) lighter.

And with both velocity tools packing all-paw hardware, the Raging Bull and the Neunelfer have equal chances during the initial phase of the race.

However, we can't say the same when it comes to the aural side of the battle, since the atmospheric scream of the Lambo easily fills us the airstrip that hosts the battle, putting the TT unit of the Porsche in its place.

P.S.: The racing action awaits you at the 2:58 point of the video below. And you should know that the clip also involves other supercars, such as a RWD incarnation of the Huracan and a 9ff-massaged 911.

porsche 911 turbo s lamborghini aventador drag racing Porsche Lamborghini
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 