60-kWh Nissan Leaf E-Plus Expected To Cost More Than Tesla Model 3

Even though some people still believe that diesel cars are cleaner than electric ones, the truth is that legislation will phase out compression-ignition technology in places such as the European Union. There are also plans to ban the sale of new cars that rely on fossil fuel altogether, with Norway gearing up to become 100-percent electric by the year 2025.
Based on how the legislation starts to favor the EV industry, does it come as a surprise that Nissan is looking forward to the future with hope instead of pessimism? The 60-kWh battery option is one step towards the automaker’s goal, and based on the preliminary pricing sheet, the Leaf E-Plus should cost $5,500 more than the electric hatchback with the 40-kWh battery.
“Although Nissan hasn't provided official specifications yet, the 60-kWh Leaf is expected to have a range of up to 225 miles,” according to Cars Direct. From the 151 miles of the 40-kWh Leaf to 225 miles is an immense difference, that’s for sure!
At $45,000 before the government incentive for plug-in vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Battery with RWD sounds like it is good value for the money. The EPA estimate for driving range is 260 miles for this configuration, but going for the Standard Battery option translates to 220 miles for $10,000 less. So how does the Nissan Leaf E-Plus stack up against the electric sedan from Palo Alto? Just five more miles of range doesn't sound like enough to sway customers away from Tesla, and $35,490 compared to $35,000 is another peculiarity that won’t be taken lightly by customers.
There’s also the difference in size and brand perception, with Tesla winning in these categories as well. When all is said and done, Nissan has to work its magic on pricing if it wants the 60-kWh Leaf E-Plus to stand a chance against the best-selling electric vehicle of the moment. It is also worth highlighting that the Chevrolet Bolt, although an idea more expensive, has more driving range than the Nissan.
Based on the order guides obtained by Cars Direct, it’s understood that the Leaf E-Plus will start production in January 2019, and as expected, the 60-kWh model will be produced at three facilities: Oppama in Japan, Smyrna in Tennessee, and Sunderland in the United Kingdom.
