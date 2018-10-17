1,400 HP Lamborghini Huracan Leaves Road while Drag Racing Hayabusa, Gets Lucky

Does anybody need another example of why street racing is dangerous? Of course not, but we'll bring you one anyway, since this involves the kind of machine one rarely gets to see on the street. To be more precise, the shenanigan that brought us here involves a Lamborghini Huracan Performante and a pair of Suzuki Hayabusas.

5 photos



In factory trim, the



And while we're not sure what can be found on the pair of built Busas, we can tell you that the 5.2-liter V10 of the Lambo features a twin-turbo package. Supplied by Dallas Performance, the kit allows the engine to deliver no less than 1,400 ponies.



Given the kind of horsepower involved in the game and the desire for minimising traffic disruption, the racers went for a rolling start. In theory, this should've also made things safer, but that wasn't the case.



And that's because the all-wheel-drive of the Sant'Agata Bolognese supercar wasn't nearly ready to keep the beast in a straigght line when the boost kicked in.



As such, the Raging Bull started veering towards the bikes. And with only a few inches separating the machines, the driver decided to pull the steering wheel and avoid hitting one of the riders.



Alas, this was an overrcorection that sent the



The Lambo miraculously escaped the whole episode without a single scratch, as showcased by a quick wash that was performed soon after the Italian exotic returned to the road.



And with an aficionado riding shotgun in the Lambo, we could call this a double-the-luck episode.



P.S.: While the entire piece of footage at the bottom of the page is worthy of your attention, thanks to the intense racing action, those of you who are in a hurry should know that the tense episode described above awaits you at the 4:02 point of the clip.



The velocity tools got together at night, with their stunt being part of a wild street racing session. In fact, those of you who are familiar with such events won't be surprised by how the drivers and riders went at it.In factory trim, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante might be an overly impressive machine, but it's no match for a Suzuki Hayabusa. Well, the examples we have here had been taken down the aftermarket route.And while we're not sure what can be found on the pair of built Busas, we can tell you that the 5.2-liter V10 of the Lambo features a twin-turbo package. Supplied by Dallas Performance, the kit allows the engine to deliver no less than 1,400 ponies.Given the kind of horsepower involved in the game and the desire for minimising traffic disruption, the racers went for a rolling start. In theory, this should've also made things safer, but that wasn't the case.And that's because the all-wheel-drive of the Sant'Agata Bolognese supercar wasn't nearly ready to keep the beast in a straigght line when the boost kicked in.As such, the Raging Bull started veering towards the bikes. And with only a few inches separating the machines, the driver decided to pull the steering wheel and avoid hitting one of the riders.Alas, this was an overrcorection that sent the Lambo flying off the road. The mid-engined animal went for a grass-eating session at a terrifying speed.The Lambo miraculously escaped the whole episode without a single scratch, as showcased by a quick wash that was performed soon after the Italian exotic returned to the road.And with an aficionado riding shotgun in the Lambo, we could call this a double-the-luck episode.P.S.: While the entire piece of footage at the bottom of the page is worthy of your attention, thanks to the intense racing action, those of you who are in a hurry should know that the tense episode described above awaits you at the 4:02 point of the clip.