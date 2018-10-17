1,500 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 8.7s Run

Certain drag racers out there have a thing for anniversaries or at least fixed dates and it seems that Ekanoo Racing is one of them. We're referring to a Bahrain-based racing crew that has a thing for world records, with the team having recently received such an accolade while using a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

And the aficionados have just returned with a new record, as the massaged Turbo S has recently managed to up the ante on the 1,320 feet front. To be more precise, the beast completed the 1/4-mile task in 8.713s at 264 km/h (164 mph).



You can check out the new feat in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Notice that the driver of the Porscha doesn't take any chances, so he ignores the reaction time part of the game. In other words, the drag racers doesn't start when the light turns green, preferring to let the car build boost and focus on the rest of the run instead.



After all, the clock doesn't start ticking until the machine gets off the line and since there was no opponent involved, the approach was ideal.



When we talked about the feat last year, we mentioned that the said team wouldn't stop there and we can say that again - we'll continue to keep an eye out for sprinting adventures of the sort and bring these to you as soon as they show up.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that Ekanoo Racing has also delivered quicker 911 stunts. For instance,



