McLaren 720S Drag Races Dodge Demon, Shaming Is Serious

In theory, the two should never get together, since the muscle car is ahead of the supercar. You see, the Macca is a machine that plays the 1,320-feet game in a little under ten seconds, while the Mopar people claim that the uber-Challenger can complete the task in 9.65 seconds.However, things are different in real life and we'll start with the McLaren . The best runs delivered to date have proven that the 720S can complete the quarter-mile sprint in as little as 9.8 seconds, while an example of the mid-engine missile has done it in 9.7 seconds.Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the latter time was achieved using tire warmers before the run, even though the machine was 100 percent stock.As for the Demon, no owner has managed to go below 9.9 seconds. Sure, modded examples of the HEMI animal are currently engaged in the race for the 8s run, but this is another story for another time.We've been told to expect the cooler fall weather to allow the Demon to fully unleash its potential, but the figure mentioned above still stands. To put things differently, while we do trust Dodge's number, the idea is that the said performance should be available in a wider range of scenarios, which clearly doesn't happen.Well, a Demon and an 720S recently got together at the drag strip, with their drivers being determined to find out which is quicker. As such, the two raced on more than one occasion and you can check it all out in the piece of footage below.As explained in the clip, this is a rematch tale, with the original battle having landed back in May.