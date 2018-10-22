2019 Nissan Maxima Facelifted Just In Time For Los Angeles Auto Show

Running from November 30th through December 9th, the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is where the mid-cycle refresh of the Maxima will be presented in the flesh. From the photograph released by Nissan, it appears the newcomer has embraced the aggressive side of exterior design.
The automaker has also confirmed “available Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology,” as well as an on-sale date of December 2018. Arriving at U.S. dealers for the 2019 model year, the Maxima is produced in Smyrna, Tennessee and Xiangyang, China. Over in the Middle Kingdom, the mid-size sedan comes courtesy of Dongfeng Motor Company Limited, the joint venture between Dongfeng and Nissan.
Even though the redesign includes a resculpted bumper complete with LED headlights, you won’t find anything too exciting under the hood. As ever, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine will serve as the entry-level option. Customers who want more suck-squeeze-bang-blow can switch to the 3.5-liter V6, which is good for 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque.
Even though we’re not too sure about standard equipment for the 2019 model year, the 2018 Maxima S comes with the Xtronic CVT from the get-go, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote engine start, and multiple drive modes. Further up, Nissan offers the SV, SL, SR, Midnight Edition (based on the SR), and Platinum.
Nissan has a handful of best-in-class accolades to speak of as far as the Maxima is concerned, besting every competitor in the segment in terms of standard horsepower. Another accolade is for the “class-exclusive standard intelligent forward collision warning” system, which is designed to warn the driver before a collision occurs.
Lots of headroom and legroom, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and Easy-Fill Tire Alert are also available. The thing is, Toyota has a winner on its hands in the guise of the Avalon. And looking at the bigger picture, Toyota sells more sedans in the United States than Nissan despite the downward trend in regard to demand.
If it were your money, would you choose the Maxima over the Avalon?
