McLaren 720S Does 9.6s Quarter-Mile with Just an ECU Tune

21 Oct 2018, 15:03 UTC
The sprinting abilities of the McLaren 720S never cease to amaze us and the Woking machine has recently delivered another velocity stunt, with the feat taking place in the Arab world.
An example of the 720S has recently played the quarter-mile game in Bahrain, with the supercar having completed the task in 9.605 seconds at 235 km/h (make that 146 mph).

Note that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 motor of the toy had been gifted with an ECU remap, with the car being run by Bahrain-based Ekanoo Racing. And yes, the numbers mentioned above place the supercar straight into hypercar territory.

It's worth noting that this isn't the quickest 1,320 feet sprint ever recorded by a McLaren 720S. In fact, that title went to an example that had also received ECU work, with the thing delivering around 900 horsepower - the beast completed the 1/4-mile task in 9.5 seconds.

However, the performance of the car in its factory stock state is even more impressive. You see, the Brit can play the drag strip game in 9.9 seconds, which means it will beat any direct competitor and even punch above its weight.

Then there's the example of the 720S that used tire warmers before doing its thing, with the velocity tool managing to complete the 1/4-mile run in 9.7 seconds, which allowed it to leave the all-mighty P1 behind.

And as more and more units of the mid-engined toy land on the market, we're expecting tuners to come up with even more aggressive approaches, which should be translated into even sweeter drag strip numbers. And we can wait to bring such feats to you.

Meanwhile, you might be wondering about the velocity difference between the McLaren 720S and the McLaren Senna. Well, here's an acceleration test involving the two - note that some of the results might surprise you boys and girls.

