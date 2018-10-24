Lamborghini Huracan Avio Drag Races McLaren 650S, Establishes Dominance

This is an awesome time to be a go-fast aficionado: despite the ever-increasing eco pressure, supercars, grand tourers and others sorts of performance machines out there continue to step up their number game, getting quicker and quicker. And, to illustrate this, we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing a drag racing event featuring the kind of toys mentioned above.

4 photos



Among the machines that took part in the straight-line hostilities, we find the McLaren 650S, the AMG GT R, the Audi RS6 and the Audi RS7.



So, whether you're a family man with a need for speed or are ready to settle for a two-seater speeding tool, this speeding event has something for you.



Sure, not all the drivers were up to the task, as you'll be able to see in the video at the bottom of the page (the reaction times tell the story), but this doesn't take away the spectacle of the fights.



And while the garage that is our heart has a place for all these beasts, if we had to choose our favorite, we'd go for the Lamborghini Huracan, be it in Avio trim or not - keep in mind this is an aviation-dedicated special edition, albeit one that relies on the tech side of the LP610-4 standard model, if we may call the latter so.



For one thing, the Raging Bull is one of the few remaining naturally aspirated supercars on the market. And this brings plenty of benefits, from the linear power delivery to the soundtrack that will give you the giggles, as you'll notice in the clip.



The velocity gathering we have here took place in Germany, being held on the Weeze Airfield, which means the participants could stretch the mechanical legs of their weapons.Among the machines that took part in the straight-line hostilities, we find the McLaren 650S, the Lamborghini Huracan Avio, the Mercedes SLS AMG , the Mercedes-GT R, the Audi RS6 and the Audi RS7.So, whether you're a family man with a need for speed or are ready to settle for a two-seater speeding tool, this speeding event has something for you.Sure, not all the drivers were up to the task, as you'll be able to see in the video at the bottom of the page (the reaction times tell the story), but this doesn't take away the spectacle of the fights.And while the garage that is our heart has a place for all these beasts, if we had to choose our favorite, we'd go for the Lamborghini Huracan, be it in Avio trim or not - keep in mind this is an aviation-dedicated special edition, albeit one that relies on the tech side of the LP610-4 standard model, if we may call the latter so.For one thing, the Raging Bull is one of the few remaining naturally aspirated supercars on the market. And this brings plenty of benefits, from the linear power delivery to the soundtrack that will give you the giggles, as you'll notice in the clip.