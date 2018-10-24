autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo Drag Races Audi S8 Plus, Gets Surprised

An untrained eye will look at the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Audi S8 Plus and tell you that the two don't belong together in a speeding battle. However, those who know a thing or two about cars are well aware of the fact that such a confrontation will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
And we're not just discussing this on a theoretical level. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two duking it out.

The 605 horsepower super-sedan and the 520-pony supercars both come with all-paw hardware, so a standing start wouldn't have been a problem. Nevertheless, the machines got together at an even that used a rolling start, with the hostilities kicks off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).

Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the battle, which can be found at the bottom of the page, includes the numbers delivered by the German velocity tools.

And while the Audi flagship sedan obviously isn't a normal presence for such a velocity gather, the driver of the S8 Plus decided to go all the way. For instance, the super-sedan also battled a Nissan GT-R, one that came with the Nismo badge, but also battled other go-fast machines.

We don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, as this would risk ruining the giggles delivered by the video and yet we have to mention that the S8 surprised supercar drivers at the event.

Then again, the Audi S8 Plus wasn't the only super-sedan that took part in the shenanigan. And that's because a BMW M3 was also present, with the driver making full use of the Bavarian machine's might.

As far as the aural side of the event was concerned, the turbo dominance means that the songs weren't all that enticing.

