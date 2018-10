First Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the US has 24-inch Wheels, Brutal Exhaust

SUV

Of course, this only means that the aftermarket side of the industry is even more motivated to work on the Urus.And we can now talk about the first modded example of the super-in the US. Of course, with the Urus still being fresh, the toys fitted to the car are limited.To be more precise, the 650 horsepower monster has been fitted with a custom exhaust system. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo packs catless downpipes.As you can imagine, the downcatted setup means the car sounds like an absolute monster and you'll be able to get a sample of that voice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip also allows you to sample the idling sound, as well as the takeoff soundtrack.Then there's the connection to the road. The Lamborghini packs a lowering suspension, along with custom wheels. The latter come in a 24-inch size and we expect them to be make the ride rather rough.Regardless, the tuned Lamborghini Urus is headed for the SEMA show and it seems like the Raging Bull is set to receive even more custom bits, with these expected to come in the form of carbon body pieces.We'll continue to keep an eye for Lamborghini Urus tuning kits and bring the fresh goodies to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. And it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see an example packing 900 horsepower or so.