autoevolution

First Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the US has 24-inch Wheels, Brutal Exhaust

27 Oct 2018, 8:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The introduction of the Lamborghini Urus... wasn't such a difficult affair, since, unlike in the case of other supercar brands, Lamborghini had paved the way with the LM002. Nevertheless, the high-riding Raging Bull has other way of generating controversy, since it shares plenty of components with Audi models.
4 photos
First Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the USFirst Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the USFirst Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the US
Of course, this only means that the aftermarket side of the industry is even more motivated to work on the Urus.

And we can now talk about the first modded example of the super-SUV in the US. Of course, with the Urus still being fresh, the toys fitted to the car are limited.

To be more precise, the 650 horsepower monster has been fitted with a custom exhaust system. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo packs catless downpipes.

As you can imagine, the downcatted setup means the car sounds like an absolute monster and you'll be able to get a sample of that voice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip also allows you to sample the idling sound, as well as the takeoff soundtrack.

Then there's the connection to the road. The Lamborghini packs a lowering suspension, along with custom wheels. The latter come in a 24-inch size and we expect them to be make the ride rather rough.

Regardless, the tuned Lamborghini Urus is headed for the SEMA show and it seems like the Raging Bull is set to receive even more custom bits, with these expected to come in the form of carbon body pieces.

We'll continue to keep an eye for Lamborghini Urus tuning kits and bring the fresh goodies to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. And it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see an example packing 900 horsepower or so.

 

Here it is! The USA’s first Lamborghini Urus with our new SEMA release IMG Catless Downpipes, IMG 316L stainless Lowering Links on @anrkywheels 24’s! Featuring @1016industries tuning and carbon coming soon! ______________________________________________________ IMG Catless Downpipes available! IMG 316L Stainless Lowering Links available! #Lamborghini #Urus #DownPipes #IMG

A post shared by • Infamous Motor Group • (@infamousmotorgroup) on Oct 25, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini v8 SUV turbo
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 