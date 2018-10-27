First Tuned Lamborghini Urus in the US has 24-inch Wheels, Brutal Exhaust

The introduction of the Lamborghini Urus... wasn't such a difficult affair, since, unlike in the case of other supercar brands, Lamborghini had paved the way with the LM002. Nevertheless, the high-riding Raging Bull has other way of generating controversy, since it shares plenty of components with Audi models.
Of course, this only means that the aftermarket side of the industry is even more motivated to work on the Urus.
And we can now talk about the first modded example of the super-SUV in the US. Of course, with the Urus still being fresh, the toys fitted to the car are limited.
To be more precise, the 650 horsepower monster has been fitted with a custom exhaust system. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo packs catless downpipes.
As you can imagine, the downcatted setup means the car sounds like an absolute monster and you'll be able to get a sample of that voice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip also allows you to sample the idling sound, as well as the takeoff soundtrack.
Then there's the connection to the road. The Lamborghini packs a lowering suspension, along with custom wheels. The latter come in a 24-inch size and we expect them to be make the ride rather rough.
Regardless, the tuned Lamborghini Urus is headed for the SEMA show and it seems like the Raging Bull is set to receive even more custom bits, with these expected to come in the form of carbon body pieces.
We'll continue to keep an eye for Lamborghini Urus tuning kits and bring the fresh goodies to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. And it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see an example packing 900 horsepower or so.
And we can now talk about the first modded example of the super-SUV in the US. Of course, with the Urus still being fresh, the toys fitted to the car are limited.
To be more precise, the 650 horsepower monster has been fitted with a custom exhaust system. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo packs catless downpipes.
As you can imagine, the downcatted setup means the car sounds like an absolute monster and you'll be able to get a sample of that voice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip also allows you to sample the idling sound, as well as the takeoff soundtrack.
Then there's the connection to the road. The Lamborghini packs a lowering suspension, along with custom wheels. The latter come in a 24-inch size and we expect them to be make the ride rather rough.
Regardless, the tuned Lamborghini Urus is headed for the SEMA show and it seems like the Raging Bull is set to receive even more custom bits, with these expected to come in the form of carbon body pieces.
We'll continue to keep an eye for Lamborghini Urus tuning kits and bring the fresh goodies to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. And it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see an example packing 900 horsepower or so.
Here it is! The USA’s first Lamborghini Urus with our new SEMA release IMG Catless Downpipes, IMG 316L stainless Lowering Links on @anrkywheels 24’s! Featuring @1016industries tuning and carbon coming soon! ______________________________________________________ IMG Catless Downpipes available! IMG 316L Stainless Lowering Links available! #Lamborghini #Urus #DownPipes #IMG