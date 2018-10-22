autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Does 2.86s 0-62 MPH in Brutal Acceleration Test

The time has come for the Superveloce Jota incarnation of the Lamborghini Aventador to land in the hands of journalists, which bring us to the acceleration test we have here.
This adventure sees the 770 horsepower Raging Bull going from standstill to 200 km/h (make that 124 mph). As for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of the V12 beast, this was completed in 2.86 seconds, which falls in line with the official number (the latter sits at 2.8 seconds).

Note that the performance of the Aventador SVJ is even more impressive when you consider the fact that we're looking at a member of the endangered naturally aspirated species.

Of course, this means the aural side of the Italia exotic is just as impressive as its go-fast abilities, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button at the bottom of the page.

Oh, and let's not forget the single-clutch ISR transmission of the beast. Sure, this might not be as versatile as the dual-clutch unit of the Huracan (Performante), but it certainly delivers vicious shifts, as indicated by the driver's... nodding (check out the clip below and you'll understand).

Now, you might wonder how the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ compares to the king and queen of supercar drag racing, namely the McLaren 720S.

Well, it's still a bit early for a proper drag race, but we've recently brought you the next best thing, namely an acceleration comparison. And yes, the distance between the two is noticeable.

Then again, we'll once again mention that the driving experience of a supercar is just as important as its numbers. Well, the Lambo and the Macca could hardly be more different - while the first delivers all the emotions one could ever wish for, the McLaren retains the clinical aura that defines all its range mates.

