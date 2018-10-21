autoevolution

C8 Corvette Exterior Design Rendered In 360 Degrees

21 Oct 2018
By using Photogrammetry on videos of camouflaged prototypes, Bjorn Daniel Svavarsson has created one of the more realistic renderings of the C8 Corvette thus far. Even though the side scoops appear to be more than what the mid-engine Corvette needs, it is impossible to deny that Chevrolet is doing something unique this time around.
With the C8 Corvette, General Motors is putting the dream of Zora Arkus-Duntov into production. The Belgian-born American engineer is responsible for the development of the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle I from 1959, and for the largest part of his career at the golden bowtie, Arkus-Duntov had turned Chevrolet around from conservative automaker to one that also appeals to younger customers.

Referred to as the Father of the Corvette, the engineer is also responsible for convincing the higher-ups to add the small-block V8 and manual transmission as optional extras on the original Corvette. In 1962, Arkus-Duntov brought forward the concept for the Z06, which was put into production as a performance package starting with the 1963 Corvette.

Even though Chevrolet never made the mid-engine Corvette he was dreaming about day in and day out, Zora would be happy to find out that his idea is now the driving force behind the eighth-generation Corvette. Expected to hit U.S. dealers for the 2020 model year, the newcomer is understood to feature the 6.2-liter V8 from the C7 and at least one twin-turbo V8.

Based on the patent filed by General Motors for an electric slave cylinder for manually shifted vehicles, the C8 Corvette could be offered with a manual transmission too. If not, then expect a dual-clutch transmission to shift cogs as quickly as possible.

Based on the Blackwing V8 that happens to be exclusive to Cadillac (4.2 liters, twin-turbocharged setup), the optional engine in the C8 Corvette is understood to displace 5.5 liters. Codenamed LT7, the engine could be topped by a hybrid option with all-wheel drive (thanks to an electrified front axle), which is rumored to total 1,000 horsepower.

The question is, does the C8 have what it takes to outperform the Ford GT?

