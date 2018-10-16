Honda Driver Uninjured After Windshield is Impaled by Huge Piece of Plywood

If you’ve seen any of the “Final Destination” movies (but especially the first 2, since the others are rather lame), you know this is the kind of accident that usually sends the characters to an early grave.
A piece of plywood flew off a truck in Florida and ended up smashing right through the windshield of a Honda behind it, the Brevard County Fire Rescue says in a statement on its official Facebook page. Luckily, unlike in those horror flicks, the outcome was a positive one.
“One lucky motorist! BCFR crews responded on Interstate 95 MM 197 near Rockledge this afternoon and found this; a piece of plywood impaled in a vehicles windshield. The driver was not injured and refused transport,” the statement says.
Identified by Florida Today as Rebecca Burgman, a 35-year-old woman from Melbourne, the driver of the Honda sedan walked away from the incident without as much as a scratch. The piece of plywood smashed into the windshield but missed her by inches. This was definitely one of those “count your blessings”-type of situations.
According to the police, the plywood flew from a 2006 Chevrolet pickup. It had been secured properly but it came undone during the ride, and came loose, hitting the Honda traveling behind the pickup. Jaime Riveira, 51, the driver of the pickup, was eventually ticketed for failing to secure his load. He wasn’t hurt in the incident.
Failing to properly secure loads has been cause for many an accident, some fatal. In July this year, 2 women were crushed by a boulder that came loose from a pickup in front of their car. The 800-pound boulder smashed their car from front to back, and the driver responsible for the tragedy fled the scene. He was later identified based on surveillance footage and charged accordingly.
