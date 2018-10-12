Guy Rolls Leather Armchair in the Middle of the Street, Chills

When the need to chill hits, chill you must. Residents in Aberdeen, Scotland, were treated to a sight like few others, when a man literally rolled a red leather armchair in the middle of a busy street and proceeded to take a nap in it.
Video and photos of the strange incident emerged on social media and were picked up by British publication Deadline News. They confirm it happened in Aberdeen, but sadly, didn't offer more details on what prompted such a weird outburst.
The video, which you can see by following this here link, shows a man wearing a dark suit and a black hat literally rolling the armchair in the street. It seems as his goal is to cross to the other side.
At one point, though, either tired or exasperated with the task at hand, he leaves it be and sits on it. He’s later seen reclining his head on his hand, apparently dozing off, as traffic around him continues to the best of possibilities.
Theories about what prompted the man to chill in the middle of a busy street abound on social media, but you could probably come up with your own just by looking at the video. One thing is clear, though: the dude seems upset about something – maybe about the very fact that he has to roll the armchair across the street?
Needless to say, as fun as this might be to watch, it’s also a dangerous stunt to pull. Sure, you can count on drivers to go around you, but one of them might not be careful or considerate enough to do so. After all, you are blocking traffic on purpose and, no matter how bad your day has been, you can always find someone with worse problems than your own.
