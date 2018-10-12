Kanye West Pitches Stolen Idea For Air Force 1 to Donald Trump

Kanye West was in the White House some hours ago, for a meet and eat with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Surprisingly, the roof of the House didn’t blow from both their over-inflated egos, but we still have plenty to talk about.

You can see that part of the conversation in the tweet below. A clearly pleased Ye tells Trump that he’s brought a “gift” and he proceeds to unlock his iPhone with what must be one of the worst passwords of all times: 000000.



He then scrolls through pictures and shows Trump and Jared Kushner one of a modernized plane, which he names iPlane 1. He says it’s hydrogen-fueled and calls it his idea. He wants Apple to built it for him, and in his generosity, he suggests Trump could use it to fly around the world on his Presidential business.



“We’re going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane,” Ye boasts. (As a side note, Boeing, which is currently building



As it so happens, iPlane 1 is not Kanye’s idea and, you guessed it, neither is it a secret Apple project. The rapper actually stole someone else’s idea and photos and passed them for his own:



Hirshberg says his photos have been online since 2015, so he imagines Kanye must have stumbled across them while Googling. For the record, he’s not holding any grudge against the rapper, even if he did try to pass his idea for his own.



“He didn’t say that it was me... but it’s nice to be recognized by the reporters at least,” Hirshberg says. “I’d be more than happy to collaborate with Kanye West and Apple if they decide to actually take this forward.”



The actual purpose behind Kanye’s White House visit was to talk prison reform, violence in his hometown Chicago and the Music Modernization Act.



Kanye West thinks Trump should ditch Air Force One for this plane to be manufactured by Apple #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/4QE2Jatkqx — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 11, 2018



