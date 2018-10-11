Spanish Drug Lord Francisco Tejón Drives Bentley Continental in New Music Video

Francisco Tejón, also known as “Isco,” is one of the most dangerous drug dealers in Spain. He’s also been on the run from police since 2016, so the last place you’d expect him to show up would be a music video for a reggaeton artist.

Yet this is exactly where you’ll find him. Being one of the most wanted criminals in Spain doesn’t mean Isco can’t have a little fun, apparently. So he’s agreed to a starring role in Clase-A’s video for “Candela.” Clase-A is a Cuban performer established in Spain.According to El País , the video popped up online last week and has since been pulled down. You can, however, see it in full at the link, or a shortened version in the video at the bottom of the page.“Candela” is a sum of genre cliches, from the scantily clad ladies twerking on the men, to the pool scene, champagne popping and a hint of an orgy that’s just about to start. The Bentley Continental limo that makes an appearance right at the beginning of the video also falls in this category, but what stands out about it is that it’s driven by none other than Isco himself.Throughout the video, he makes a few more appearances, always surrounded by bikini-clad women, always looking arrogantly at the camera. The message is clear: he’s not just a driver for Clase-A, he’s the man in charge.“Officers say that the music video was a gesture of arrogance in the face of the security forces, as well as a warning to the hashish drug clans that he is still around,” the Spanish publication writes.Officers also believe this ultimate gesture of arrogance will eventually lead to Isco’s capture. They know the location where the video was shot just last month: a house owned by the Castaña drugs cartel, which Isco fronts, where drug lords meet for orgies.Reports claim that, since he went into hiding, Isco has been spending his time in Morocco and in La Línea, where he manages to avoid being recognized by riding a bike with a helmet on.Since 2016, when police launched Operation Ronal, Isco lost several lieutenants and two of his brothers, who were captured this summer. Prior to that, he and his Castaña drugs cartel are believed to have made an estimated €30 million in small town La Línea de la Concepción, trafficking drugs from Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar to Spain.