Woman Forced Off Plane After Bringing Squirrel as Her Emotional Support Animal

11 Oct 2018, 8:42 UTC ·
Because of an increase in the number of incidents involving emotional support animals beings brought on planes, many airlines companies have altered their pet policies. Many specifically ban rodents.
So either this woman didn’t know that a squirrel is also a rodent, or she really didn’t care. She brought a live squirrel on a flight from Orlando to Cleveland this week, and caused a delay and a whole lot of trouble for passengers and crew by so doing.

ABC13 reports that the woman boarded a Frontier Airlines flight after previously informing the staff that she would be traveling with her emotional support animal. However, she didn’t mention that said animal was a squirrel, which is specifically banned by the company. Frontier states that “rodents, including squirrels are not allowed” on any of their flights.

The woman boarded the plane but cabin crew soon found out that she was traveling with a squirrel. Airport security was called when she refused to deplane, since she was in violation of the company’s policy regarding pets on board.

Because she refused to get off the plane, authorities had to deplane all the passengers until the situation was resolved. A video posted on social media and obtained by ABC13 shows the woman being wheeled through the airport.

According to the outlet, many passengers on the same flight used social media to vent their frustration at the unexpected delay and the trouble she put them all through with her refusal to deplane alone.

“They made us deplane because a woman brought on a squirrel,” one person wrote. “Now the police just went on to remove her.”

Earlier this month, Frontier too announced changes to its policy regarding emotional support animals and trained service animals, which goes into effect starting November 1. It mentions that each passenger is allowed only one support animal, on the condition that it be a cat or a dog and it be kept on a leash or in a carrier under the seat at all times.

At the same time, all passengers looking to fly with an emotional support companion must fill out 2 waivers at least 48 hours before the flight.

