BMW Driver Buys 2 Parking Tickets, Takes Up 2 Bays to Keep Car Safe

10 Oct 2018
If you have a new car, it’s only natural to want it to stay that way for as long as possible. If you also happen to own a new and expensive car, one of your biggest worries is perhaps keeping others from damaging it – whether intentionally or not.
One BMW driver came up with a solution that would keep other drivers from putting a ding into his car, at least in theory. So, when he takes it to a public parking lot, instead of just one ticket, he buys 2 and displays both in the windshield – and then proceeds to take up 2 parking bays.

In theory, he’s entitled to use 2 parking bays since he paid for both. However, reality might depend on whether he’s parked at a private lot or not, but The Sun points out that most lots would not allow this kind of behavior. Simply put, you have to park your car within the markings of the bay, so unless the dude is willing to cut his BMW in 2 and put each half in a separate bay, he won’t be able to get away with this trick for much longer.

Photo of his idea was posted to Facebook, where, The Sun says, it sparked quite a debate on whether what he was doing was even legal. Drivers became divided: many thought the guy was right to act this way, because too many drivers are simply too careless with other people’s cars when they park their own. Many even leave without as much as a note, despite causing damage.

Other commenters disagreed, even calling the idea a rather douche, entitled move.

In the end, it’s probably a matter of perspective, but double-parking is not something traffic wardens look kindly on. On the bright side, even if he does get a fine, at least this one driver will know for a fact that his BMW is scratch-free.
