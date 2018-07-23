autoevolution
 

World’s Worst Car, The Trabant, is Still on The Roads of Cheltenham

23 Jul 2018
by
One of the most ridiculed communist byproducts was, without a doubt, the East German Trabant, a car so puny and unimpressive that it earned, in time, the title of World’s crappiest car.
British tabloid The Sun was of the same opinion: the Trabant deserved all the ridicule it got, what with its lack of power, crowded space, and body made of wood chippings and recycled cotton. So, in 1990, it held a mock giveaway, in which the big winner (loser, more likely) got a Trabant for a prize.

28 years later, and the Trabant is still in full working order. Even more, it will soon take to the streets with an improved appearance, as its current, very young owner is the process of restoring it, the publication report.

Matthew Adams, 25, from Cheltenham, found the tiny car in a barn. He later found out its history, and how it changed hands from the original winner of the giveaway and how it’s still considered a symbol of communism. Strangely, he likes the car.

Sure, it’s small and can’t reach a decent speed even if you get down and push it, but he likes to look at the positives. Like, he tells The Sun, the fact that it doesn’t have a spot of rust on its entire body, given the materials it was made of. It also has only 12,000 miles after almost 3 decades, so that’s a plus, too. We guess.

“People said they were the worst cars in the world but to be fair it is still on the road and going strong,” Matthew tells The Sun. He bought it from a friend for £650, and plans to invest in having it restored.

“Other cars that age are being scrapped but because this is made of recycled cotton there is not a spot of rust on it,” Matthew continues. “I like to think of it as an underdog. I have driven it a few times and it is like being in an armchair on top of a lawnmower.”

The comparison, as hilarious as it may seem, is completely accurate.
