Man Drives Peugeot 206 Sitting on a Bucket and Steering with Pliers

There’s sheer ingenuity and then there’s… this. One man was arrested after police noticed the bad state of the car he was driving on a public road, only to find that the interior was much more worse.
In more precise terms, the man was driving a battered up Peugeot 206 that had no seats and no steering wheel. To compensate, he had replaced the seat with a metal bucket (turned upside down, duh) and the steering wheel with pliers.
Funnily enough, that’s only the icing on the cake. According to the police officers who conducted the arrest, the man was driving the “most road-unworthy car” in the world, a danger to himself and others. Consequently, he was arrested and slapped with “too many offenses to mention.”
You can see the pics in the gallery to get a fair idea of the wreck of a car he was driving. It no longer had a front wing, bumper of headlights, and it also had a flat tire.
“Yes this was driven on a road and yes he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips,” the officers wrote on social media.
No other details on the arrest have been made public, but as you can imagine, the photos were enough to send Internet commenters on a spree. Some found the situation hilarious, comparing it to a popular TV show where contestants had to build various objects from scrap. Others came up with funny and original puns, based on the bucket that served as the driver’s seat.
Others more justly pointed out that the driver had endangered the lives of pedestrians, fellow motorists and his own, with this simple and totally stupid gesture. It doesn’t even matter if he’d gotten in the “car” to drive it down the block, it was still a reckless thing to do.
Yes this was driven on a road and yes he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips. Driver will be reported for too many offences to mention! #KingsLynn #WestARV @RPFOUSgt #Unbelievable #1383/652 pic.twitter.com/2Sg8uYhtSt— NS Roads Policing & Firearms Unit (@NSRoadsPolicing) July 13, 2018