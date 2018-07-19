autoevolution
 

Man Drives Peugeot 206 Sitting on a Bucket and Steering with Pliers

19 Jul 2018, 11:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There’s sheer ingenuity and then there’s… this. One man was arrested after police noticed the bad state of the car he was driving on a public road, only to find that the interior was much more worse.
5 photos
Battered Peugeot 206 caught on a public road in NorfolkBattered Peugeot 206 caught on a public road in NorfolkBattered Peugeot 206 caught on a public road in NorfolkBattered Peugeot 206 caught on a public road in Norfolk
In more precise terms, the man was driving a battered up Peugeot 206 that had no seats and no steering wheel. To compensate, he had replaced the seat with a metal bucket (turned upside down, duh) and the steering wheel with pliers.

Funnily enough, that’s only the icing on the cake. According to the police officers who conducted the arrest, the man was driving the “most road-unworthy car” in the world, a danger to himself and others. Consequently, he was arrested and slapped with “too many offenses to mention.”

You can see the pics in the gallery to get a fair idea of the wreck of a car he was driving. It no longer had a front wing, bumper of headlights, and it also had a flat tire.

Yes this was driven on a road and yes he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips,” the officers wrote on social media.

No other details on the arrest have been made public, but as you can imagine, the photos were enough to send Internet commenters on a spree. Some found the situation hilarious, comparing it to a popular TV show where contestants had to build various objects from scrap. Others came up with funny and original puns, based on the bucket that served as the driver’s seat.

Others more justly pointed out that the driver had endangered the lives of pedestrians, fellow motorists and his own, with this simple and totally stupid gesture. It doesn’t even matter if he’d gotten in the “car” to drive it down the block, it was still a reckless thing to do.

lol police Peugeot 206
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 