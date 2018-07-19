Hamilton Extends Contract with Mercedes-AMG Petronas for Two More Years

According to Formula 1, the 33-year old driver will be piloting a Silver Arrow two more years from now, bringing the total number of seasons of their collaboration to eight.“This contract extension has basically been a formality since Toto [Wolff], and I sat down during the winter, so it’s good to put pen to paper, announce it and then get on with business as usual," said Hamilton in a statement.“I’m very confident that Mercedes is the right place to be over the coming years. Although we have enjoyed so much success together since 2013, Mercedes is hungrier than ever – from Dr. Zetsche and the board members at the top of Daimler, through Toto and the team management, to every single person I meet in the corridors of Brixworth and Brackley.”Hamilton entered Formula 1 in 2007, driving for McLaren-Mercedes. From his very first race, the one in Australia, he finished third, becoming one of the 13th pilots to end a race in the top three on their debut.One year following his first race, Hamilton managed to win the racing series, becoming the youngest driver in history to do so, at only 23 years old. He won the title three more times since.Fast-forward to today, the Brit is now the third oldest driver on the F1 grid, behind Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. The decision to remain within the series was taken, apparently, as he will be trying to beat some of the records set by Michael Schumacher.Despite his commitment to F1, that would be very hard to accomplish. Hamilton would have to win the next three championships only to match the German’s record of seven titles.Currently, the Brit ranks second, 8 points behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.