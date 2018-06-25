Drunk Driver Arrested for Feeding Dog a Sandwich at Intersection

A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do… for his best friend. One Michigan man was arrested after he stopped his pickup truck in the middle of an intersection to make his dog a sandwich.
The dog’s name is Lucky, and he totally lives up to the moniker. Police even let him finish the sandwich as they processed his human and were preparing to take him in, MLive reports.
According to the official DNR report, the incident happened last month. Since the document is being released just now, it would explain why such a strange yet hilarious occurrence didn’t make headlines until now.
The report was filed by Conservation Officer Ben McAteer, who was on patrol in Crawford County, when he noticed a pickup truck stopped smack in the middle of an intersection. He approached it to see if there was anything wrong, but the vehicle picked up speed and drove away.
The CO called it in and a traffic stop was initiated. He caught up with the vehicle and, upon approaching the driver, smelled alcohol on his breath. And this is where the story gets funny.
McAteer asked the driver why he had stopped in the middle of the intersection, and his response was that he was fixing a sandwich for himself and his dog, Lucky. Consequently, the CO allowed the dog to finish his, while he ran the driver through the system. What came back wasn’t good.
“A file check of the individual revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest,” the publication notes. Furthermore, “a field sobriety test and PBT revealed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.”
Lucky was eventually handed to relatives who had been called to pick him up. The man was taken into custody and is now getting ready to face the music.
According to the official DNR report, the incident happened last month. Since the document is being released just now, it would explain why such a strange yet hilarious occurrence didn’t make headlines until now.
The report was filed by Conservation Officer Ben McAteer, who was on patrol in Crawford County, when he noticed a pickup truck stopped smack in the middle of an intersection. He approached it to see if there was anything wrong, but the vehicle picked up speed and drove away.
The CO called it in and a traffic stop was initiated. He caught up with the vehicle and, upon approaching the driver, smelled alcohol on his breath. And this is where the story gets funny.
McAteer asked the driver why he had stopped in the middle of the intersection, and his response was that he was fixing a sandwich for himself and his dog, Lucky. Consequently, the CO allowed the dog to finish his, while he ran the driver through the system. What came back wasn’t good.
“A file check of the individual revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest,” the publication notes. Furthermore, “a field sobriety test and PBT revealed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.”
Lucky was eventually handed to relatives who had been called to pick him up. The man was taken into custody and is now getting ready to face the music.