Rapper Jim Jones Arrested After Police Chase

Rapper and reality star Jim Jones has been arrested after a brief police chase in Georgia that ended when the Mercedes SUV he was in crashed into the deputy’s car, positioned on the road to block it.
The rapper was not behind the wheel at the time, Billboard confirms. Details of the arrest have been made public, confirming that Jones was under the influence when everything went down – as were the other 3 occupants of the car, including the female driver.
A Coweta County Sheriff pulled over the Mercedes SUV after noticing that it repeatedly drifted into the emergency lane, as it was traveling on Interstate 85. When he approached the car and asked the occupants to roll down the windows, he noticed that the vehicle was filled with marijuana smoke.
As the deputy moved back to his car, the female driver sped off. The deputy engaged in the chase and, at point, brought his car in front of the SUV, blocking the road. This is when the woman intentionally smashed into him, perhaps assuming she could get through.
Police recovered a lot of pills, cash, drugs and a gun that had been reported stolen from a prison back in March. None of the 4 people in the car claimed ownership, so all were arrested - including Jones, who said he had a prescription for Oxy and Percocet.
The “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, narcotics and marijuana possession, theft by receiving stolen property, and dangerous drugs to be kept in original container. The female driver is also being charged with assault and reckless driving, for smashing into the deputy’s car.
The 4 occupants of the car were first taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the Coweta County Jail. Jones was released on $7,000 bail some hours later.
