Texas Border Patrol Chase Ends in Crash, 5 Immigrants Killed

As President Trump’s immigrant policies continue to cause controversies, one car crash serves to prove his point that borders must be “secured,” Dimmit County Sheriff says. 7 photos



The accident occurred on a highway in Big Wells, Texas, on Sunday. Border Patrol noticed 3 cars driving close to one another and suspected some kind of “trafficking event,” so they proceeded to try and get them to pull over, The Huffington Post reports.Drivers for two of them complied, but the third, a Chevrolet Suburban sped up and tried to lose the tail. Going at about 100 mph, at one point, the driver lost control of the car and couldn’t regain it, causing it to overturn and crash.Of its 14 occupants, only 2 were US citizens: the driver and the passenger in the seat next to him. Most occupants were ejected from the car as it flipped on the highway, with 4 being found dead on the scene. A fifth died later, on the way to the hospital.Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd says the driver wasn’t seriously injured, so he was taken straight into Homeland Security custody, where he is being investigated.“The vehicle was traveling around 100 miles an hour,” Boyd says. “The vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to recorrect and then caused the vehicle to turn over several times.”“We’ve seen this many, many times and not only in this county but other counties along the border,” Boyd adds. “This is I think a perfect example of why our borders need to be secured. It endangers American lives as well as those people from Mexico or other countries coming here for whatever reason they’re coming. It is a major problem.”Authorities are yet to reveal the country of origin of the supposed immigrants, but Boyd seems to hint that they were coming from Mexico.