Plain-Clothes Cops on Scrambler Bikes Spectacularly Intercept Moped Thieves

As the Met Police in London more or less publicly admits defeat in the wave of moped crime sweeping the city, 2 plain-clothes police officers from Manchester are being hailed as heroes for the way they intercepted 3 such criminals. 13 photos



Video from the dashcam of a nearby car has been released online, and it brings some hope to residents of UK cities most affected by moped crime: maybe the day will come when cops everywhere will be this quick-thinking and quick-acting as these 2 officers.



The incident happened at the Greengate Roundabout in Manchester, and you can see video of it at the bottom of the page. The



The video shows the 3 men riding 2 mopeds, stopping at a red light. As the light turns red and they prepare to leave, a plain-clothes officer on an off-road bike blocks their access and kicks one of the guys. He falls to the ground, but is quick to get up and run away.



A second plain-clothes officer rides from behind and grabs the 2 remaining criminals, while a third cop, this time in uniform, arrives on the scene. He is seen motioning to the thief who had escaped, and giving chase when he starts running on foot.



The incident ended with the 3 moped thieves in custody. Sadly, it’s not the norm in terms of moped gang attacks: London is the city most plagued by moped crime, though the number of incidents has dropped this year, as compared to the previous one.



Even so, over 400 incidents are still reported weekly, and arrests are close to zero. One reason is that Met police officers don’t have the means to chase down moped thieves because their bikes are wider and heavier, and don’t fit through the narrow spaces a moped goes through easily.



