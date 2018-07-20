autoevolution
 

Skateboarder Hitches a Ride with Van in London, Reaches Speeds of 30mph

20 Jul 2018, 9:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even if you do have a skateboard and are fairly good with it, it doesn’t mean you have to do all the sweating to get from point A to point B. This is today’s lesson from this skateboarder from London.
4 photos
Drunk driver smashes through cars and trees with his garbage truck in BrooklynDrunk driver smashes through cars and trees with his garbage truck in BrooklynDrunk driver smashes through cars and trees with his garbage truck in Brooklyn
Hilarious – and very ingenious – scenes were caught by a driver and his pal, who happened to be driving behind the skateboarder. He, in turn, had attached himself to an open van carrying public toilets and was, this way, able to reach top speeds of 30mph.

Obviously, that’s a rough estimation made by the driver and his pal. The video was posted to Facebook and it’s gone viral since. You can easily understand why: in today’s crowded London, this guy found a way to get to work without breaking much sweat, while beating traffic.

The skateboarder traveled this way from Camden High Street to Delancey Stree, where he let go of the van to make a left turn. He then attached himself to another car, thus continuing his journey to work.

“You’re a legend,” one of the two men in the car can be heard exclaiming. “Only in Camden. Now, that’s how you get to work. You’re a G, bruv!”
The same sense of amazement and admiration is shared by pedestrians, who are filmed looking on in shock as the skateboarder makes his way down the busy street. Fellow motorists must have felt the same – along with a tinge of envy that he had found a way to beat traffic jams, since he could always attach and reattach himself to endless vehicles.

That said, all jokes aside, this is a dangerous stunt to pull off, especially if you lack experience in skateboarding. The guy is not wearing any protective gear and he’s risking his life to get to work earlier.

In other words, enjoy the video but don’t try this at home, folks.

lol funny skateboard truck London
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 