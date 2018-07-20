Skateboarder Hitches a Ride with Van in London, Reaches Speeds of 30mph

Even if you do have a skateboard and are fairly good with it, it doesn’t mean you have to do all the sweating to get from point A to point B. This is today’s lesson from this skateboarder from London.

4 photos



Obviously, that’s a rough estimation made by the driver and his pal. The video was posted to Facebook and it’s gone viral since. You can easily understand why: in today’s crowded London, this guy found a way to get to work without breaking much sweat, while beating traffic.



The skateboarder traveled this way from Camden High Street to Delancey Stree, where he let go of the van to make a left turn. He then attached himself to another car, thus continuing his journey to work.



“You’re a legend,” one of the two men in the car can be heard exclaiming. “Only in Camden. Now, that’s how you get to work. You’re a G, bruv!”



The same sense of amazement and admiration is shared by pedestrians, who are filmed looking on in shock as the skateboarder makes his way down the busy street. Fellow motorists must have felt the same – along with a tinge of envy that he had found a way to beat traffic jams, since he could always attach and reattach himself to endless vehicles.



That said, all jokes aside, this is



In other words, enjoy the video but don’t try this at home, folks.



Hilarious – and very ingenious – scenes were caught by a driver and his pal, who happened to be driving behind the skateboarder. He, in turn, had attached himself to an open van carrying public toilets and was, this way, able to reach top speeds of 30mph.Obviously, that’s a rough estimation made by the driver and his pal. The video was posted to Facebook and it’s gone viral since. You can easily understand why: in today’s crowded London, this guy found a way to get to work without breaking much sweat, while beating traffic.The skateboarder traveled this way from Camden High Street to Delancey Stree, where he let go of the van to make a left turn. He then attached himself to another car, thus continuing his journey to work.“You’re a legend,” one of the two men in the car can be heard exclaiming. “Only in Camden. Now, that’s how you get to work. You’re a G, bruv!”The same sense of amazement and admiration is shared by pedestrians, who are filmed looking on in shock as the skateboarder makes his way down the busy street. Fellow motorists must have felt the same – along with a tinge of envy that he had found a way to beat traffic jams, since he could always attach and reattach himself to endless vehicles.That said, all jokes aside, this is a dangerous stunt to pull off, especially if you lack experience in skateboarding. The guy is not wearing any protective gear and he’s risking his life to get to work earlier.In other words, enjoy the video but don’t try this at home, folks.