Lazy Owner Attaches Lawnmower to Minivan to Get the Job Done Faster

Video of the highly creative way he found to mow the grass around the house has been posted online by his amused (and slightly noisy) neighbor, where it’s earning him praise for his quick-thinking. He might not be the hardest-working man on the face of the planet, but he sure is enterprising.You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It shows a minivan doing circles around the house on the grass. As it turns the corner, you notice the van’s back door is open, which, it turns out, is necessary because there’s a lawnmower attached to the car.The minivan is doing circles and, while it doesn’t seem like it’s doing such a great job in terms of cutting the grass evenly, the neighbor hints that the hilarious method actually paid off.“My neighbor was trying to cut his grass and it was too long, so he kept stalling the lawnmower. His solution was to attach the push mower to the back of his van and fly around the property!” the neighbor writes in the caption of the video.So there you have it. As one saying goes, if you don’t got it, fake it until you convince people you do. In this case, this driver had one chore to do and absolutely no means of carrying it out without breaking a sweat, so he put his minivan to good use. In the meantime, picture him chilling at the wheel, while smiling proudly to himself. As he should be.