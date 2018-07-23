autoevolution
 

Lazy Owner Attaches Lawnmower to Minivan to Get the Job Done Faster

23 Jul 2018, 9:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you’re not in the mood, doing chores can seem like an impossible drag, regardless whether you’re a kid, a teen or a grown man. Especially if you’re a grown man, when you could find so many other interesting things to do! Just look at this man from Dundalk, Ontario, in Canada.
11 photos
2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback
Video of the highly creative way he found to mow the grass around the house has been posted online by his amused (and slightly noisy) neighbor, where it’s earning him praise for his quick-thinking. He might not be the hardest-working man on the face of the planet, but he sure is enterprising.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It shows a minivan doing circles around the house on the grass. As it turns the corner, you notice the van’s back door is open, which, it turns out, is necessary because there’s a lawnmower attached to the car.

The minivan is doing circles and, while it doesn’t seem like it’s doing such a great job in terms of cutting the grass evenly, the neighbor hints that the hilarious method actually paid off.

My neighbor was trying to cut his grass and it was too long, so he kept stalling the lawnmower. His solution was to attach the push mower to the back of his van and fly around the property!” the neighbor writes in the caption of the video.

So there you have it. As one saying goes, if you don’t got it, fake it until you convince people you do. In this case, this driver had one chore to do and absolutely no means of carrying it out without breaking a sweat, so he put his minivan to good use. In the meantime, picture him chilling at the wheel, while smiling proudly to himself. As he should be.

lol funny minivan
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
The Judgemental Uber Guy How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
Detroit Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 