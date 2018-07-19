Uber Driver Caught Peeing in Bottle in NYC, with Passenger in Car

You know what they say, when you gotta go, you gotta go. However, the saying doesn’t apply to relieving yourself, especially if you’re caught in traffic, as a Uber driver, with a passenger in the backseat.
A video recording made by Raichelle Carter with her phone has gone viral, as she managed to catch the driver of her Uber Pool ride “discreetly” trying to pee in a bottle. She tells the New York Post that she was “chilling” with music on, in her headphones, when she noticed the car wasn’t moving anymore.
When she looked towards the driver, she saw him peeing in a bottle. The recording is in the video at the bottom of the page: you can’t actually see the driver do the deed, but you do hear the sound of something being poured into a bottle.
Carter challenged the driver and asked him what he was doing, to which he nonchalantly replied that he had been driving for an hour and a half and simply needed to go. To him, peeing in a bottle with someone else present made sense, so her argument that he could have gone outside because he’s a “man” probably didn’t strike a chord.
Carter complained to Uber following the ride and they let the driver go, a spokesperson confirms in a statement for the publication. Still, Carter says it’s not enough to make her want to use the service again: either they offer some sort of “guarantee” that something like this won’t happen again, or she’s done with Uber for good.
Sadly, that’s reality for drivers, a spokesperson for New York’s Taxi and Limousine Commission explains. There are 19 relief stands for TLC workers in Manhattan, but they’re still not enough.
“The driver unquestionably used poor judgment in his desperation, and this is not condoned in the TLC's rules,” agency spokesman Allan Fromberg says in a statement on the incident.
“The practical truth, however, is that despite the existence of 19 relief stands in Manhattan alone, bathroom access is a real problem for drivers resulting in real health risks, and we encourage restaurants and other establishments to make their facilities available to drivers in need,” Fromberg adds.
When she looked towards the driver, she saw him peeing in a bottle. The recording is in the video at the bottom of the page: you can’t actually see the driver do the deed, but you do hear the sound of something being poured into a bottle.
Carter challenged the driver and asked him what he was doing, to which he nonchalantly replied that he had been driving for an hour and a half and simply needed to go. To him, peeing in a bottle with someone else present made sense, so her argument that he could have gone outside because he’s a “man” probably didn’t strike a chord.
Carter complained to Uber following the ride and they let the driver go, a spokesperson confirms in a statement for the publication. Still, Carter says it’s not enough to make her want to use the service again: either they offer some sort of “guarantee” that something like this won’t happen again, or she’s done with Uber for good.
Sadly, that’s reality for drivers, a spokesperson for New York’s Taxi and Limousine Commission explains. There are 19 relief stands for TLC workers in Manhattan, but they’re still not enough.
“The driver unquestionably used poor judgment in his desperation, and this is not condoned in the TLC's rules,” agency spokesman Allan Fromberg says in a statement on the incident.
“The practical truth, however, is that despite the existence of 19 relief stands in Manhattan alone, bathroom access is a real problem for drivers resulting in real health risks, and we encourage restaurants and other establishments to make their facilities available to drivers in need,” Fromberg adds.