Uber Scores Small Victory in London, is Granted Temporary License

Transport for London suspended Uber’s license in the British capital, after ruling it wasn’t a “fit and proper” operator and that it conducted business at the expense of riders and drivers’ safety.
At the time it was suspended, Uber was seeking a 5-year renewal, but TfL ruled that they would only consider it if the company made drastic changes to the way it did business. That included crime reporting, driver background checks and medical checks.
Just the other day, during a scheduled court hearing, representatives for Uber stressed that changes had been implemented and would be duly respected. They added that the company was willing to work closely with TfL and with the police, to ensure that they respect regulations and be allowed back on the London roads.
It happened, the BBC confirms. Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot concluded the 2-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by ruling Uber “fit and proper,” with the caveat that the company is still on probation for 15 months. Uber is also supposed to cover TfL’s legal expenses, amounting to £425,000.
This is a small victory for Uber, but a victory nonetheless. Representatives say that Uber is determined to prove that changes implemented are sustainable and have as final goal the safety of riders and drivers.
For instance, for now on, any type of criminal activity will be reported directly to the police, and not to the TfL as before, which slowed down police response time. More thorough background checks on drivers will be run regularly, and medical checks become mandatory.
Speaking with the press after the ruling, London mayor Sadiq Khan said that this was as much a victory for Uber as it was for the people of London.
“After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL's action in refusing to renew their license was totally justified. Today our stance has been vindicated by the court,” Khan said.
“Uber has been put on probation - their 15 month license has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce,” he added.
