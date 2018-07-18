Virgin to Launch Satellites from the Cornwall Airport Using Cosmic Girl

5 Man Says He Wasn’t Drinking while Driving, Just at Stop Signs

4 Arizona State Lawmaker Brags About Speeding in His Lexus, Diplomatic Immunity

2 Bird-Eating Spiders on the Loose in Derbyshire After Car Runs Over Pots

1 Arizona Man Arrested for Trying to Pull over Troopers

More on this:

Man and Woman Try to Parallel Park Honda Civic for 8 Minutes, Fail, Give Up

If we’re to go with the age-old cliche, female drivers are the worst. As this new viral video proves, sometimes man can suck just as badly, so here’s one for gender equality. 7 photos



You can see it at the bottom of the page. For the first 4 minutes or so, it’s just the woman who’s desperately trying to parallel park, moving the



After the 4th minute, a man appears. He’s the knight in shining armor, come to show the poor damsel in distress how you properly do a parallel park.



Only none of that happens.



At first, he tries to direct her himself and then, when he realizes she’s way over her head, he asks to be allowed at the wheel. The woman joins him in the passenger seat after watching for a minute or so from the sidewalk.



The man, it turns out, is just as poor a driver as the woman. He mounts the car on the curb several times and backs into traffic, and he eventually decides to give up and drives away.



The 45-year-old man who found the hilarious footage on his CCTV camera and posted it online says that the spot they were trying to park in isn’t even that difficult. Well, that much is obvious to the naked eye.



“I watched it back normal speed and couldn't believe how long it took them trying to park. It's not a notoriously difficult spot to park in - most people have no problem and just reverse in,” he says, as cited by the



“I think the gentleman who helped her was in one of the cars waiting to get by. So he pulled in and got out of his car to try and help the lady park her car quicker, as it was holding up all the other cars waiting to get pass,” he adds.



And what a fine job he did in assisting her.



A video shot late last month is now gaining traction online, for a very good reason. It shows a hilarious, downright awful, 8-minute long attempt at parallel parking in Farnborough, Hampshire. To make it even better, there are 2 drivers involved, one female and one male, and a huge parking space they could have easily fit another car in.You can see it at the bottom of the page. For the first 4 minutes or so, it’s just the woman who’s desperately trying to parallel park, moving the Honda Civic back and forth and never quite succeeding in getting it on the spot.After the 4th minute, a man appears. He’s the knight in shining armor, come to show the poor damsel in distress how you properly do a parallel park.Only none of that happens.At first, he tries to direct her himself and then, when he realizes she’s way over her head, he asks to be allowed at the wheel. The woman joins him in the passenger seat after watching for a minute or so from the sidewalk.The man, it turns out, is just as poor a driver as the woman. He mounts the car on the curb several times and backs into traffic, and he eventually decides to give up and drives away.The 45-year-old man who found the hilarious footage on his CCTV camera and posted it online says that the spot they were trying to park in isn’t even that difficult. Well, that much is obvious to the naked eye.“I watched it back normal speed and couldn't believe how long it took them trying to park. It's not a notoriously difficult spot to park in - most people have no problem and just reverse in,” he says, as cited by the Daily Mail “I think the gentleman who helped her was in one of the cars waiting to get by. So he pulled in and got out of his car to try and help the lady park her car quicker, as it was holding up all the other cars waiting to get pass,” he adds.And what a fine job he did in assisting her.