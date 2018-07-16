Arizona Man Arrested for Trying to Pull over Troopers

autoevolution
 

Running a scam operation comes with risks, what with being an illegal activity and what not. Still, chances that this Arizona security guard ever imagined something like this would happen to him are slim to none.
In pretending to be a police officer to scam people of money, he actually tried to pull over real officers, traveling in an unmarked car meant to spot reckless drivers. He was, in turn, pulled over and eventually arrested, the Coloradoan reports.

His name is Matthew Allen Disbro and he’s a 44-year-old security guard. To pull off the scam, he used a regular, rather nondescript uniform, and had equipped his black Dodge Charger with police-style emergency lights and sirens, and a police radio station. All in all, he made for a pretty convincing fake cop.

According to the police report, he tried to pull over 2 troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, traveling in an unmarked yellow Ford Mustang. Prior to that, the troopers had run the plates on the suspicious-looking car and had found out that it belonged to a private individual and not an agency, as should have been the case.

When Disbro started flashing his lights at the troopers to pull over and they refused, he drove up to them and began yelling and gesturing with his hands. The troopers identified themselves by putting on their emergency lights. They pulled Disbro over and conducted a search of the vehicle and found out that he was, in fact, not a real cop.

It's pretty rare that we, in an unmarked police car, get pulled over by a police impersonator,” DPS trooper Nick Westbrook told the media of the incident. .

It shocked us at first when the lights came on, obviously,” DPS trooper Jesse Stradling adds. “We don't know how many times he's done this. Very happy to have him off the road.”

Disbro was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer. Police are now asking potential victims of Disbro’s scam to come forward with the details.
