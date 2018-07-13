autoevolution
 

Former Apple Engineer Charged for Stealing Autonomous Car Trade Secrets

A former engineer with Apple has been arrested and charged in federal court for stealing trade secrets regarding the company’s development of autonomous cars, with plans to sell them to the competition, Mercury News reports.
Xiaolang Zhang came to Apple in December 2015 as a hardware engineer on the team working on autonomous cars, one of the company’s highest guarded secrets. As such, he had broad access to all information gathered on the new development project.

In April this year, Zhang went on paternity leave and, upon his return, informed the company that he would be moving back to China because of a family issue. He also told them that he’d be working next with Chinese startup XMotors, which focuses on electric cars and driverless vehicle technology. Presumably, that’s the company he planned on selling the trade secrets to.

When he surrendered the 2 work iPhones and personal computers he had been given, staff noticed unusual download activity. In the months leading up to his announcement, Zhang had accessed sensitive information and air-dropped it on his wife’s personal laptop.

Surveillance cameras also caught him on campus and in the labs during the time he was supposedly on paternity leave, walking away with stuff from the labs. Zhang eventually admitted to the fact, after he was confronted with video evidence.

The FBI arrested Zhang over the weekend, as he was trying to board a plane at the San Jose International Airport. The arrest was without incidents. On Monday, he was charged in federal court with stealing trade secrets and is now awaiting trial.

“Apple takes confidentiality and the protection of our intellectual property very seriously,” Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr says in an email to the publication. “We’re working with authorities on this matter and will do everything possible to make sure this individual and other individuals involved are held accountable for their actions.”
