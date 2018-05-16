BMW, the First Global Carmaker to Test Self-Driving Vehicles in China

When talking about autonomous vehicles, BMW is not exactly the first name that pops into one’s head. But that doesn’t mean the carmaker is not working on such technologies.

On Wednesday, BMW announced it had become the first international car builder to get a permit to operate autonomous vehicles in China.







Testing of the cars would be done in a facility covering 5.6 km (3.5 miles). The vehicles themselves are



“Now, it is a great honor to be the first international vehicle manufacturer to obtain an autonomous road test license in China,” said Martin Sautter, BMW research, and development vice president.



“With the highest safety standards, we will rigorously promote the local development of Autonomous Driving and strive to achieve a safer, more efficient and more convenient transportation system.”



In recent months, the efforts made by BMW to become more visible in this new field have increased. The carmaker announced in April the opening of its new



