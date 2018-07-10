Driverless Cars Won’t Be a Reality Anytime Soon, BMW Chief Says

More on this:

1 Autonomous Passenger Planes Might Not See All That Many Passengers, Study Shows

2 Autonomous Cars Can Be Fooled by Mundane Things Like Bird Poo

3 China Presents Self-Driving Tram That Uses Wheels Instead of Tracks

4 Shock Bracelets to Keep Pedestrians from Abusing Self-Driving Cars?

5 Beverly Hills City Council Votes for Developing a Driverless Shuttle System