Brexit Britain Aims for Competitive Edge on Self-Driving Car Market

More on this:

1 Autonomous Passenger Planes Might Not See All That Many Passengers, Study Shows

2 Autonomous Cars Can Be Fooled by Mundane Things Like Bird Poo

3 Faraday Future Moves Fast, Wants to Test Autonomous Cars in Michigan

4 Beverly Hills City Council Votes for Developing a Driverless Shuttle System

5 Google Wants to Make Its Autonomous Cars to Also Recharge Autonomously