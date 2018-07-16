autoevolution
 

Pennsylvania Man Steals Mother’s Chevrolet Impala, Runs Her Over with It

Talk about an ungrateful son! A 23-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been hit with a slew of charges for an incident from earlier this month, which saw him steal his mother’s car and run her over with it.
And that’s not even half the story. According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, John Jeffrey Spencer stole his mother’s 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala and backed it into her and a male neighbor.

Spencer didn’t stop to look if the two were seriously injured, but fled the scene immediately. He crashed the car about 10 minutes later, ramming it into a “no parking” sign. According to the affidavit, a passerby stopped his car and helped Spencer out of the wreck, who was actually proud to have survived the impact.

He also kept saying “I think I killed my mom” but wouldn’t detail anything on the matter, other than to say he hoped she was still alive or he’d go to jail for a “long time.” Still, he showed no sign of remorse, asking instead to be driven to the nearby bar. He presumably drowned whatever sorrows he had (if any at all) until the late hours in the night.

Police apprehended him that night, as he was walking in the middle of a street. He is now facing many years in jail on an assortment of charges of varying degrees of severity.

Spencer has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault by a vehicle, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving death/personal injury while not properly licensed, one count of careless driving and failure to stop and give information or render aid, one count of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of the car, speeding and two vehicle code violations, and one count of public drunkenness.

The man Spencer hit with his car has been discharged from the hospital, but his mother’s condition remains unknown at this time. He is now in custody on $50,000 bail and hasn’t entered a plea yet.
