Man Leaves Accident Scene, is Hit by Pickup Truck on I-95

A 29-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck and killed on I-95 in Claymont, as he was trying to leave the scene of an accident he had been involved in some minutes before.
According to the Delaware State Police, Brian L. Evans was involved in a 2-car collision on Sunday afternoon, in the Radnor Green development. No other details about the crash are included, but Evans was desperate to not be on the scene when the cops arrived.
So he proceeded to make his escape on foot. This turned out to be fatal to him.
“After the collision Evans walked away from the scene and proceeded to cross over a concrete barrier on the Harvey Road overpass and then jumped down onto the I-95 northbound shoulder. Based on witness accounts Evans then stumbled in to the I-95 northbound right lane of travel at which time he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 57 year old Ocala, Florida woman,” the Delaware State Police says in a statement.
“After being struck Evans was thrown to the roadway coming to rest in the I-95 northbound, right lane. The Chevrolet came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene,” the statement adds.
Evans died some time later at the hospital from the injuries sustained.
Speed or impairment were not a factor in the second collision, authorities have concluded. The female driver and her passenger were not harmed in the accident.
However, as of the time of writing, police have not been able to determine whether impairment on Evans’ behalf was a cause for the first crash. All signs would seem to indicate that, since he risked his life to flee the scene.
The road was partially closed for approximately 3 hours, as police officers recovered evidence and interrogated witnesses on the scene.
