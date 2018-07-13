autoevolution
 

Woman Rams Pedestrian with Her Mercedes, Says God Made Her Do It

13 Jul 2018, 9:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One woman from Florida will go on trial this fall on a slew of charges, after she rammed her Mercedes-Benz into 2 pedestrians, killing one of the spot.
28 photos
Mercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split HeadlightsMercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split Headlights
She later told the cops that she had not seen the couple on the sidewalk, because God had distracted her. April Thomason has pleaded not guilty by reason of temporary insanity, People Magazine has learned.

The accident occurred in September 2015, and continues to make headlines because of the severity of the crime. By the looks of things, Thomason was riding in his car when she simply saw Collins and a friend and decided to ram her Mercedes Benz into them.

She hit Collins directly, killing her on the spot. She tried to hit the other woman as well, but she managed to run away. The police records obtained by the publication show that, prior to this, Thomason had also tried to hit a cyclist with the same car.

At the time of the arrest, she told cops that she was coming off the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, which her doctor had prescribed to her for 8 days. She also started praying and tried to convince the police officers that God had somehow “forced” her into crashing her car in the pedestrians.

“She said she didn’t know if she hit the female, because God arched her back, causing her to look up, so she did not see the female,” a section of the police report reads.

Thomason and her public defender tried to have the trial relocated, on the grounds that selecting an impartial jury would be impossible given the media attention surrounding the case. Their request has been denied.

Jury selection is underway, with the trial scheduled to start this fall. As noted above, Thomason pleads temporary insanity, caused by interrupting the Xanax treatment.
accident Mercedes-Benz police
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
 
 