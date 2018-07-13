First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

Woman Rams Pedestrian with Her Mercedes, Says God Made Her Do It

One woman from Florida will go on trial this fall on a slew of charges, after she rammed her Mercedes-Benz into 2 pedestrians, killing one of the spot. 28 photos



The accident occurred in September 2015, and continues to make headlines because of the severity of the crime. By the looks of things, Thomason was riding in his car when she simply saw Collins and a friend and



She hit Collins directly, killing her on the spot. She tried to hit the other woman as well, but she managed to run away. The police records obtained by the publication show that, prior to this, Thomason had also tried to hit a cyclist with the same car.



At the time of the arrest, she told cops that she was coming off the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, which her doctor had prescribed to her for 8 days. She also started praying and tried to convince the police officers that God had somehow “forced” her into crashing her car in the pedestrians.



“She said she didn’t know if she hit the female, because God arched her back, causing her to look up, so she did not see the female,” a section of the police report reads.



Thomason and her public defender tried to have the trial relocated, on the grounds that selecting an impartial jury would be impossible given the media attention surrounding the case. Their request has been denied.



Jury selection is underway, with the trial scheduled to start this fall. As noted above, Thomason pleads temporary insanity, caused by interrupting the Xanax treatment.