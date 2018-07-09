Teen Crashes Car, Changes Clothes and Pretends He’s an “Uninvolved” Jogger

Here’s a guy who didn’t think things through: a 19-year-old teenager crashed his car in Madison, Wisconsin, then tried to walk away from the scene of the accident by pretending he was someone else.

According to police records cited by the



The next thing he did, instead of waiting for the police as one would normally do, was to walk away from the scene. Farther down the road, he removed some items of clothing and tried to pass for an “uninvolved jogger,” the records show. He stuck to the story when police officers caught up with him, but clearly, they weren’t buying what he was selling.



Police Chief Mike Koval says the teen was ticketed “failure to have control, hit and run and operating after revocation.” Field tests showed that he wasn’t impaired, which makes his story and silly attempt to flee even more ridiculous.



The teen suffered some scrapes and bruises in the accident, and didn’t require hospitalization.



Further details on the accident haven’t been made public, but it’s not difficult to imagine a reason why this young man would try to serve such a bad lie to the cops. You can take your pick, from typical level of immaturity for that age to driving the car without his parents’ consent or when he wasn’t supposed to.



